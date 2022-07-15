Navigate
  • Bart Noëth in Accidents On 15 July 2022, 18:52

Light aircraft crashlands in Bruges, Belgium, after pilot deploys its parachute system

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

On 15 July, a Dyn’Aéro MCR-01 Club (registered OO-E64) light aircraft crashed on a road in the city of Bruges, Belgium. For a currently unknown reason, the experienced pilot was forced to use his BRS (ballistic recovery system), a parachute system that a pilot can deploy in case of an emergency. The BRS system drops the aircraft in a more gently way onto the ground.  

Police and fire fighters rushed to the scene and found the crashed aircraft with the pilot escaped slightly injured but in shock.

As a precaution, fire fighters sprayed a layer of foam over the aircraft.

The aviation authorities will now investigate the cause of the crash.

Pictures copyright Maarten Van Den Driessche

 

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Flying America SA Learjet 35A crashes in Argentina, four dead

    On 1 July, a Learjet 35A operated by Flying America SA (Argentina) operated a flight…

  2. Two men killed in crash of sports plane in Zwarte Meer, The Netherlands

    Two occupants of a sports plane were killed this morning in a crash in the…