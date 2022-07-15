Pilot deploys parachute on which light aircraft crash lands in Bruges, Belgium

On 15 July, a Dyn’Aéro MCR-01 Club (registered OO-E64) light aircraft crashed on a road in the city of Bruges, Belgium. For a currently unknown reason, the experienced pilot was forced to use his BRS (ballistic recovery system), a parachute system that a pilot can deploy in case of an emergency. The BRS system drops the aircraft in a more gently way onto the ground.

Police and fire fighters rushed to the scene and found the crashed aircraft with the pilot escaped slightly injured but in shock.

As a precaution, fire fighters sprayed a layer of foam over the aircraft.

The aviation authorities will now investigate the cause of the crash.

Pictures copyright Maarten Van Den Driessche