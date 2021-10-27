Pesawat Smart Air Cessna Caravan crashes during landing at Indonesian airport

Bart Noëth
On 25 October, a Pesawat Smart Air Cessna Caravan (registered PK-SNN) was destroyed in a landing accident at the airport of Llaga, Indonesia. Weather reports foggy conditions. The aircraft carried cargo items. One of the two pilots didn’t survive the crash, the other pilot went to hospital with critical injuries. 

The Indonesian aviation authorities launched an investigation into the mishap, according to Indonesian media platform Kumparan.

 

