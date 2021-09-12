One dead and four injured in the crash of a French Civil Security helicopter in Villard-de-Lans (Isère)

Around 16:30 this Sunday, a Civil Security helicopter crashed in the town of Villard-de-Lans. The accident left one dead and four injured. A technical problem could be the cause of the accident. The Grenoble prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

The Civil Security helicopter had been called to Villard-de-Lans to rescue a mountain biker in difficulty. Onboard there was a crew of five people, a pilot, a mechanic and 3 rescuers, said the prefecture of Isère in a press release.

The accident left one dead, the mechanic, announced the Minister of the Interior shortly before 19:00. The other members of the crew – the pilot, a doctor from the SAMU and two gendarmes – were taken care of by the medical teams and evacuated to the Grenoble University Hospital. One of them had serious injuries, the others being more lightly injured.

The French President E. Macron left the following message on Twitter

