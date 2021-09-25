No survivors in Russian An-26 plane crash near Khabarovsk

On September 22, a Russian military Antonov An-26 aircraft performed a technical flight, examining ground radio support equipment for flights in the Khabarovsk region of Russia. The plane went missing from flight radars 38 km from Khabarovsk. All six people aboard the An-26 plane have died in the crash of their aircraft on the Khrebtovaya mountain, Russian emergency services said.

“The remains of the deceased were found at the crash site. There are no survivors,” an emergency services representative told TASS news agency. Earlier, emergency services told TASS that the remains of the crew were found at the crash site. “According to preliminary data, there are no survivors of the plane crash,” the source said.

The Emergency Department reported earlier that the site of the plane wreckage was found during a search from a Mil Mi-8 helicopter. A total of 140 people and 35 pieces of equipment were involved in the operation. According to emergency services, regional rescuers and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Investigation Committee are on the crash site.