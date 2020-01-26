NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash —- American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant who plays shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers poses at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, USA, February 9, 2012. Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAPRESS.COM

On 26 January, a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, United States. Nobody of the nine passengers survived the crash. One of the passengers has been confirmed as Kobe Bryant, a 41-year-old American professional basketball player. His 13-year-old daughter was also a passenger on board.

The Philadelphia native spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships and 18 All-Star titles before he retired in 2016.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Witnesses reported hearing the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down.

Sources told TMZ the helicopter was on its way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice when the crash occurred, near the home of Kourtney Kardashian.

UPDATE:

Bryant’s helicopter pilot was given clearance to fly under worse-than-normal conditions

As fans around the world grapple with Kobe Bryant’s death, new clues are emerging about what happened shortly before the crash that killed the NBA legend, his daughter and seven others.

The helicopter was operating under “special visual flight rules,” according to an air traffic control conversation with the pilot, captured by website LiveATC.net.

An SVFR clearance allows a pilot to fly in weather conditions worse than those allowed for standard visual flight rules.

10 April 2011: Guard Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a freethrow against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of the Thunder’s 120-86 victory over the Lakers at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA.

