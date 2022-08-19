Navigate

Multiple fatalities after mid-air collision of two planes attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport, California, U.S.

On 18 August, multiple people were killed when two aircraft attempted to land but collided at Watsonville Municipal Airport, California, United States. The accident happened around 15:00 (local time). Aircraft involved were a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340, according to the FAA. 

The spokesperson of the agency added that the Cessna 152 carried only the pilot aboard and the Cessna 340 carried two people but the numbers were not specified by the FAA nor the local police authorities.

The FAA has launched an investigation to determine the reason of the crash.

Following image appeared on social media, indicating at least one aircraft came to a stop inside a hangar.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
