Multiple fatalities after two planes attempting to land collide at Watsonville Municipal Airport, U.S.

On 18 August, multiple people were killed when two aircraft attempted to land but collided at Watsonville Municipal Airport, United States. The accident happened around 15:00 (local time). Aircraft involved were a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340, according to the FAA.

The spokesperson of the agency added that the Cessna 152 carried only the pilot aboard and the Cessna 340 carried two people but the numbers were not specified by the FAA nor the local police authorities.

The FAA has launched an investigation to determine the reason of the crash.

Following image appeared on social media, indicating at least one aircraft came to a stop inside a hangar.

Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities. Report came in at 2:56pm. Investigation is underway, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/pltHIAyw5p — City of Watsonville (@WatsonvilleCity) August 18, 2022