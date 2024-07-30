Multiple casualties in Westmeath (Ireland) helicopter crash

Emergency services are responding to a tragic helicopter crash near Killucan, Co Westmeath, involving a single-engine Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter registered N57NC that struck a building at a piggery in the Jorristown townland. The crash occurred around 15:30 on Tuesday.

Key Points

Casualties: Multiple fatalities are feared as emergency services conduct ongoing rescue operations. The helicopter was believed to have a small number of occupants, possibly up to three people.

Multiple fatalities are feared as emergency services conduct ongoing rescue operations. The helicopter was believed to have a small number of occupants, possibly up to three people. Location: The crash site is near Raharney GAA club, between the villages of Raharney and Killucan, approximately 15 km from Mullingar.

The crash site is near Raharney GAA club, between the villages of Raharney and Killucan, approximately 15 km from Mullingar. Emergency Response: A large-scale emergency response is underway. All units from Mullingar Fire Brigade have been mobilised, and the scene is being managed as a fatal incident.

A large-scale emergency response is underway. All units from Mullingar Fire Brigade have been mobilised, and the scene is being managed as a fatal incident. Witness Accounts: Local residents reported the aircraft “plummeting suddenly.” The crash site, located behind the local GAA club, involves non-residential outhouses.

Local residents reported the aircraft “plummeting suddenly.” The crash site, located behind the local GAA club, involves non-residential outhouses. Official Statements: The Gardaí confirmed the incident and stated it remains a live operation with no further information available at this time. The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has deployed a team to investigate and will provide updates as available.



Community Reaction

Local Leaders: Fr Stan Deegan, Parish Priest of St Brigid’s Church in Raharney, expressed his shock and hoped for the best for those involved and their families. Mayor Ken Glynn described the incident as “shocking and tragic,” extending thoughts and prayers to the families and acknowledging the challenging situation for first responders.



The community remains on high alert as more details are awaited from ongoing investigations by the AAIU and local authorities.

https://x.com/aaiu_ireland/status/1818313230818894132