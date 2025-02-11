Mötley Crüe singer’s private Learjet crashes in Arizona, killing pilot

On Monday, 10 February, a Learjet 35A (registered N81VN) owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil veered off the runway at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, United States, during landing. The Learjet crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200, carrying registration N199DF.

According to initial reports from local authorities, the incident resulted in the death of the Learjet’s pilot, while four others sustained injuries. Two passengers aboard the Learjet suffered serious injuries, another sustained moderate injuries, and one person was trapped in the wreckage before being rescued. Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to assist the victims and secure the crash site.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation. However, a Scottsdale Airport official suggested that a problem with the Learjet’s landing gear may have contributed to the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have both launched inquiries to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Although Vince Neil was not aboard the aircraft at the time of the accident, his attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed that two passengers and two crew members were on board. Reports from entertainment news outlet TMZ indicate that one of the injured passengers was Neil’s girlfriend, Rain, who survived but sustained multiple rib fractures. Another female passenger was also onboard, along with their dogs, all of whom survived the crash.

In response to the tragedy, Mötley Crüe issued a statement expressing their condolences and pledging support to the family of the deceased pilot. Neil himself shared his sympathies, thanking emergency responders for their swift actions and extending his thoughts and prayers to everyone involved.

The runway where the accident occurred has been temporarily closed as authorities conduct their investigation. Further updates are expected as officials gather more information on the cause of the crash and the condition of the injured individuals.

A private jet owned by Motley Crue member Vince Neil veered off the runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and crashed into another plane – leaving one person dead and several others injured. pic.twitter.com/wYt92b9Rjw — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 11, 2025

Vince Neil’s (lead singer in Motley Crue) plane hit Vince Vaughn’s parked plane today at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona shutting down the runway. Reportedly the crash killed one person. Investigation is ongoing….#scottsdale #flying #VinceNeil #crash #flying #arizona pic.twitter.com/jJGUUybciN — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) February 11, 2025