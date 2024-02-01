Miraculous escape as small plane crashes in Vanuatu: Passengers unharmed amidst significant damage

In a fortunate turn of events, all 6 passengers and 2 crew members on a Britten-Norman BN-2A-20 Islander registered YJ-AL3 that crashed during take-off at Vanua Lava’s Sola Airport (SLH) in Vanuatu are reported safe.

The Minister of Finance, John Salong, confirmed the safety of the six officials and two crew members on board the Air Taxi Vanuatu aircraft, who were at the airport for a programme by the Vanuatu Financial Service Commission.

Although the cause of the crash remains unclear, local sources suggest challenges during take-off in bad weather due to a slippery runway. The Finance Minister recounted that heavy rain began after their arrival, and despite the pilot’s clearance for take-off, the plane encountered difficulty ascending, ultimately crashing into the bushes. While the passengers escaped unharmed, the plane sustained significant damage.

Authorities are investigating the incident, emphasising the risks of take-offs during rainy weather at Sola Airport. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vanuatu has dispatched officers to assess the crash scene and urged the public to avoid interference until their arrival.

Air Taxi Vanuatu BN-2A Islander (YJ-AL3, built 1972) ended up in bushes during an aborted take-off at Sola Vanua Lava Airport(NVSC), Vanuatu. No word about any casualties among the 8 people on board. The aircraft received substantial damage. @AviationSafety… pic.twitter.com/3KW0YTBLCm — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 1, 2024