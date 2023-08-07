Mid-air collision with firefighting helicopter kills three in California

In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives in a helicopter collision while participating in firefighting operations for a brush fire in Riverside County. The crash occurred around 18:00 in the Cabazon region, California.

The collision involved a Bell 407 helicopter (reg. N555AS) with a contract pilot, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) division chief, and a Cal Fire air captain on board. This helicopter, acting as an observer-coordinator, collided with a Sikorsky Skycrane S-64E helicopter (reg. N4037S) that was involved in dropping water or fire retardant during the firefighting efforts. The three individuals on the Bell helicopter, unfortunately, did not survive, while the two occupants of the Sikorsky helicopter landed safely without injuries. The crash started a new fire.

The incident took place on Native American land where firefighters were tackling a 20-acre fire that initially started in a structure before spreading to the surrounding brush. The investigation into the cause of the mid-air collision is ongoing.

Cal Fire expressed condolences and support for the families of the victims, emphasising the importance of their sacrifice in firefighting efforts. A total of six aircraft were engaged in the firefighting operation, which aimed to combat the fast-spreading brush fire fuelled by tall grass and brush, exacerbated by the region’s winds.