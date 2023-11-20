Mid-air collision between two ex-military planes in Australia results in two fatalities

A mid-air collision occurred between two Jetworks Aviation SIAI Marchetti S.211 planes near Melbourne, resulting in the wreckage of one of the light aircraft (registered VH-DZJ) being found in Port Phillip Bay. Two individuals aboard the crashed plane remain missing and are presumed dead as search teams continue their efforts.

The incident occurred after two former Singapore Air Force planes were observed flying in formation before one crashed into the ocean off Mount Martha, about 50 kilometres southeast of Melbourne. The other plane (registered VH-DQJ) with two men onboard made a Mayday call reporting wing leading edge damage, but managed to land safely at Melbourne-Essendon Airport (MEB).

Search crews, including the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, located wreckage about 12 kilometres offshore, which included orange debris, a floating beacon device, and a plane tire.