15.2 C
Brussels
6 July 2020
Home Miscellaneous Accidents Mexican military open fire on a cartel plane carrying drugs after it...

Mexican military open fire on a cartel plane carrying drugs after it crash-lands on motorway

By
André Orban
-
0
89

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2020 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be