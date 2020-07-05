Mexican military open fire on a cartel plane carrying drugs after it crash-lands on motorway

A shooting incident between the Mexican military and alleged drug traffickers occurred this Sunday morning after a jet supposedly loaded with drugs crash-landed on the Carrillo-Mérida road in Quintana Roo.

The Hawker light aircraft registered XB-RCM made an emergency landing on the Carrillo-Mérida road in Quintana Roo, Yucatan, around 06:00 local time this morning.

According to preliminary information, during an overflight of a helicopter of the Secretariat of National Defence (Sedena) on the Chunhuhub-José María Morelos road, near the “Ocho Venados” Ranch, it was attacked with bullets.

The troops repelled the aggression and descended on kilometre 61 of the Carrillo-Mérida road in Quintana Roo, where the twin-engine jet was on fire.

The police say the jet was supposedly used by a cartel to transport drugs.

With the support of the Navy, an operation was deployed in the vicinity, with two “tanks” and a helicopter, to search for the alleged drug traffickers.

Sources: airlive, Daily Star, Oppo