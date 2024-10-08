Medical helicopter crash in Kentucky claims lives of three crew members

A tragic accident in Owenton, Kentucky, on Monday claimed the lives of three crew members of a medical helicopter team. The Bell 206L-3 LongRanger III helicopter registered N230AE, operated by Air Evac Lifeteam, was en route to pick up a patient. The helicopter crashed and caught fire after reportedly striking a communication tower guy rope

The crew was based in Grant County, Kentucky. Air Evac Lifeteam expressed its heartbreak over the incident and extended condolences to the victims’ families and friends.

Critical incident stress management teams have been deployed to support staff during this time. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.

