Light aircraft hits utility pole and crashes near Panguilemo, Chile

On 15 January, a Thrush S-2R-T660 Thrush 710P (registered EC-NPL) and operating for Air Andes struck a utility pole, lost control, and crashed onto Ruta 5 near Panguilemo, Chile. After impact, the aircraft burst into flames. The sole pilot on board didn’t survive the impact, at least four people on the ground got injured.

A video of the accident (see below) shows the aircraft performing a low altitude water drop parallel to the road and the runway of Panguilemo Airport.

The Regional Operations Center made contact with the aircraft to begin fighting the fire called “San Juan” next to the Panguilemo airfield on Monday. pic.twitter.com/ZYzsYZ96uk — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 16, 2024