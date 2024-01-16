Light aircraft hits utility pole and crashes near Panguilemo, Chile

Bart Noëth
On 15 January, a Thrush S-2R-T660 Thrush 710P (registered EC-NPL) and operating for Air Andes struck a utility pole, lost control, and crashed onto Ruta 5 near Panguilemo, Chile. After impact, the aircraft burst into flames. The sole pilot on board didn’t survive the impact, at least four people on the ground got injured.

A video of the accident (see below) shows the aircraft performing a low altitude water drop parallel to the road and the runway of Panguilemo Airport.

