Cirrus Design SR22T crashes in Wolfsdonk, Belgium; German couple escape with minor injuries

This afternoon, around 12:30 (UTC +2), a privately owned Cirrus Design SR22T GTS (registered D-EPBS) crashed in Wolfsdonk, Belgium. Emergency services rushed to the scene. Flemish broadcast VTM reports that the severely damaged aircraft carried two German passengers, the couple was able to leave the scene with only minor injuries.

Flightradar24-data indicate that the aircraft departed from the airport of Dusseldorf Monchengladbach, Germany. Belgian broadcast VRTNWS writes that the flight was heading to France. The aircraft was flying at 20,000 feet South of the Belgian city of Hasselt before making a quick descent (between 2,000 and 4,000 feet per minute) to make an emergency landing at Brussels Airport. The aircraft, however, never reached Brussels.

On images that were posted on website Het Laatste Nieuws, the pilots made use of the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), a whole-plane ballistic parachute recovery system designed specifically for Cirrus Aircraft’s line of general aviation light aircraft including the SR20, SR22 and SF50. (wikipedia: Cirrus Airframe Parachute System CAPS)