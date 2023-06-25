Light aircraft crashes just after departure Goetsenhoven, Belgium; two passengers slightly injured

A Grumman American Av. corp light aircraft (registered OO-OLI) has crashed in a field on Sunday afternoon just after departure from Goetsenhoven airfield, located south of Tienen, Belgium. The 62-year-old pilot was unharmed. The passengers, a 62-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man and both members of flight club De Wouw, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Flight club De Wouw responded briefly: “There has been a crash, but not with a fatal outcome. We have no further comment on that.”