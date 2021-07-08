Light aircraft carrying eight parachutists crashes shortly after take-off Örebro, Sweden

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
173

A light aircraft carrying eight parachutists and one pilot crashed shortly after take-off Örebro Airport in Sweden, about 200 kilometers west of Stockholm.

According to Swedish newspaper Expressen several passengers died in the crash. The cause of the crash is currently not known, but the aircraft reportedly faced problems during take-off.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.