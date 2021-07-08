Light aircraft carrying eight parachutists crashes shortly after take-off Örebro, Sweden

A light aircraft carrying eight parachutists and one pilot crashed shortly after take-off Örebro Airport in Sweden, about 200 kilometers west of Stockholm.

According to Swedish newspaper Expressen several passengers died in the crash. The cause of the crash is currently not known, but the aircraft reportedly faced problems during take-off.

#BREAKING Several people died in the crash of an airplane after takeoff outside Orebro, #Sweden. "It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website. "Several people have died." Police said the plane was carrying nine people.#Svenska pic.twitter.com/8Fj32kH5BX — Steve_Ampy 🏈 💬 (@steve_ampy) July 8, 2021