Let L-410 Turbolet crashes just after departure Juba Airport, South Sudan

In the morning of 27 January, a Let L-410 Turbolet (L-410UVP) registered EY-473 crashed just after departure from Juba Airport, South Sudan. The crew operated a domestic flight towards Akobo, a city north of Juba, close to the Ethiopian border.

There have been unconfirmed reports of casualties, the authorities have yet to confirm.

The aircraft, operated by Fly Air Africa Aviation (link to Facebook), carried three passengers and two crew members.

The Let L-410 Turbolet is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft, manufactured by the Czech aircraft manufacturer Let Kunovice.

Increased security presence near the airport and crash site is likely, air traffic at the airport might be disturbed.

