Let L-410 crash in Russia: at least 16 feared dead

On 10 October, a Let L-410 Turbolet (registered RF-94591) crashed near the town of Menzelinsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. The aircraft carried 21 parachutists and 2 pilots. According to Russia’s emergencies ministry at least sixteen people have been feared dead, including the two crew.

According to the Interfax news agency, the plane belonged to DOSAAF, the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia, which describes itself as a sports and defence organisation.

Shortly after takeoff from runway 20 at Menzelinsk Airport, the pilot reported the failure of the no.1 (left) engine, stating his intention to turn back Menzelinsk Airport. The aircraft was observed flying downwind until it descended and impacted the ground. It crashed onto a concrete wall segment and a pile of logs.