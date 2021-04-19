Learjet 25B private jet crash-lands at Mexican airport

Bart Noëth
On 18 April, a Learjet 25B (registered XB-PIZ) private jet attempted an emergency landing at the airport of Toluca, Mexico. The aircraft carried 7 passengers and 2 pilots and was inbound from Cancun. 

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft and the airport authorities were forced to close the runway for landing. Luckily, nobody got injured in the mishap.

Following images appeared on social media:

