Lanhsa Airlines (Honduras) plane crash kills twelve, including renowned musician Aurelio Martínez

A tragic plane crash off the coast of Roatán, a popular tourist destination in Honduras, has claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including renowned musician Aurelio Martínez. The Lanhsa Airlines (Línea Aérea Nacional de Honduras SA) aircraft, a British Aerospace BAe-3212 Jetstream 32, carrying registration HR-AYW, took off at nightfall en route to La Ceiba but veered sharply to the right shortly after departure, plunging into the Caribbean Sea.

Authorities suspect a mechanical failure as the cause of the accident. Of the 17 passengers and crew members on board, five were rescued and hospitalized, while search and rescue teams continue efforts to recover the remaining missing body.

Dramatic footage shared by Honduran authorities showed emergency responders navigating the rocky shoreline to evacuate survivors (see below). Fire captain Franklin Borjas noted that the challenging terrain, with sharp rocks and zero underwater visibility, complicated rescue operations.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro promptly activated an emergency response team, including the military and firefighters, to assist in relief efforts. Witnesses, including a fisherman who narrowly escaped the falling plane, described the harrowing moment of impact as the aircraft plunged into the sea just half a mile from shore.