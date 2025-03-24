Kenyan cargo plane crashes in Somalia, killing all 5 crew members

A Kenyan-registered cargo plane crashed southwest of Mogadishu on March 22, killing all five crew members. The aircraft, a De Havilland Cananda DHC-5D Buffalo registered 5Y-RBA and operated by Trident Aviation Limited, was returning from Dhobley after delivering supplies to African Union forces when it went down near Aden Adde International Airport.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing. Somalia’s aviation authority confirmed the tragedy and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

The incident adds to a series of aviation accidents in Somalia, often attributed to ageing aircraft and challenging conditions.

