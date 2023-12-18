Kenya Government Cessna 208 Grand Caravan crashes shortly after departure Kiunga Airstrip

Seven military officers, a police officer and two pilots escaped with injuries on Sunday afternoon when a Kenya Government Cessna 208 Grand Caravan (registered 5Y-GOK) departed Kiunga Airstrip, Lamu County, Kenya but clipped electrical wires and crashed into a coconut farm.

Shortly after the impact, the aircraft caught fire. One house was burned.

Local authorities confirmed the accident, and said that the ten were returning to Kenya’s capital Nairobi after dropping off students from an educational tour in Nairobi.

