Iran’s President missing after helicopter crash amid heavy fog

A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian crashed on Sunday, as reported by state media and Iran’s UN mission.

Despite an extensive search operation involving 16 teams, heavy fog has hindered efforts to locate the helicopter. After almost five hours, the crash site remains undiscovered, and the status of the president and other passengers is unknown.

The helicopter was part of a convoy travelling to Western Azerbaijan, a mountainous region in northwestern Iran. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

In the event of the president’s death, power would transfer to the first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, with a mandatory election within six months.

