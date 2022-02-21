Iranian fighter jet crashes in Iran’s Tabriz, killing three

Three people have been killed after an army warplane crashed in an urban area in Iran’s Tabriz.

Two pilots and a civilian sitting in a parked vehicle were killed in the incident.

Local army official Reza Yousefi told state media at the site of the crash that the aircraft – an F5 model used for training – crashed due to technical issues.

