Incident at Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Airport, Russia: Antonov An-26 skids off runway during takeoff

In a recent incident at Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Airport, an Antonov An-26 (registered RA-26209) veered off the runway during takeoff en route to Magadan, Russia. The aircraft, carrying 23 passengers and 6 crew members, skidded beyond the runway limits, but fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the plane sustained no damages.

The swift response from the airport authorities ensured the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew members. Despite the initial disruption, the passengers’ onward journey to Magadan is currently under consideration, with alternative options being explored.

Update: Flight Delayed Until 13:30

As the investigation and necessary preparations continue, the flight’s departure has been postponed until 13:30 local time.

Update: Backup Aircraft and Crew Prepared

Efforts are underway to arrange a backup aircraft and crew to facilitate the flight from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Magadan, and onwards to Keperviem. The Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise is coordinating these efforts to ensure minimal disruption to travel plans.