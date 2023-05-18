In Colombia, 4 children including an 11-month-old baby found safe 17 days after plane crash in Amazon jungle

Happy end for four children whose plane crashed in the Amazon jungle of Colombia 17 days ago: they were found alive.

“A joy for the country,” rejoiced Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday, announcing the safe and sound discovery of four children, including an eleven-month-old baby, who survived alone for more than 15 days in the Amazon jungle after the crash in early May of the small plane in which they were travelling with their mother, who was found dead along with the two other adults on board.

More than a hundred soldiers helped by sniffer dogs were on the “track” of the children, who belong to the same siblings and are Uitoto, an indigenous people. The four minors, aged thirteen, nine, four years and eleven months, wandered and managed to survive in the virgin forest between the department of Caqueta and that of Guaviare, in the south of Colombia.