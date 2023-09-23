Ilyushin Il-76 crashes at Gao Airport in Mali

An Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft has crashed at Gao Airport in Mali. The aircraft, registered as EW-412TH, is of Belarusian origin and had arrived from Minsk, Belarus the previous day with scheduled departure to Istanbul, Turkey today.

Some sources indicate that the aircraft is owned by the Russian private military company (PMC) known as Wagner PMC. But local sources have stated that the aircraft is a Malian army aircraft carrying equipment.

The Ilyushin Il-76 is a widely used military transport aircraft known for its versatility and capability to carry heavy cargo and troops. It is often used for humanitarian and military missions, making it a crucial asset in various operations. The circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation.

???????? Un Ilyushin Il-76 vient de s’écraser à l'aéroport de Gao au Mali. ??L’avion appartiendrait au groupe russe Wagner PMC, présent dans la région. ??L’avion biélorusse, immatriculé EW-412TH, est arrivé de Minsk hier et devait repartir aujourd’hui à Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/0NRe9db0Rw — air plus news (@airplusnews) September 23, 2023

Footage near gao airport shows a column of smoke, confirming the crash. Local sources says it’s not a Wagner plane but a malian army one, and it was likely carrying equipment for FAMAs (malian army). pic.twitter.com/5wHTgcA0Xe — Casus Belli (@casusbellii) September 23, 2023