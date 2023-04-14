Hit by the propeller of his plane, Belgian pilot dies in Valenciennes hospital, France

Yesterday at Valenciennes-Denain airport in Prouvy, France, 58-year-old Belgian pilot Etienne Verhellen died after an accident that occurred in the afternoon, where he was caught by a propeller of one of his planes. He succumbed to his injuries in the evening.

The accident happened on the tarmac of the airport, as the aviator, trained in the Belgian Air Force and former British Airways Boeing 747 pilot continued to fly for fun. “He was passionate about aviation and aerobatics,” says Laurent Deprez, organizer of the Prouvy air meeting, “apart from aviation, nothing much interested him, he used to fly at several air shows, including this one in Prouvy.”

In the afternoon, when starting the engine of one of the aircraft, he was caught by a propeller. Etienne succumbed to his injuries in the evening, in the emergency room of Valenciennes hospital. “There is always a risk when you do aviation, it happened and it touches us very deeply,” mourns Laurent Deprez.

The organizer of the Prouvy air meeting considered the Belgian aviator to be a friend: “we met on air shows and we grew closer over time. We saw each other regularly. Etienne always came by plane.”

Source: Happé par l’hélice de son avion, il meurt à l’hôpital de Valenciennes (La Voix du Nord)

In 2017, Etienne Verhellen escaped from a crash with a Yak-52 tourist plane in Couvin, Belgium after an engine stall. He got stuck with his legs and was extracted from the aircraft by emergency services.