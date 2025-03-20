Helicopter swept away in avalanche near Abisko, Sweden – One hospitalised

A helicopter on the ground near Abisko National Park was swept away by an avalanche, prompting a rescue operation. Two initially missing individuals were found after 17:00, with one person airlifted to a hospital in Tromsø, Norway.

The incident occurred around 15:50, and early reports suggested seven people were involved, though they were outside the helicopter at the time. The aircraft, an Airbus H130 T2 belonging to Kallax Flyg, had landed when the avalanche struck. The pilot managed to escape.

Authorities launched a mountain rescue mission, citing significant avalanche risks in the region. The extent of damage and injuries remains unclear.