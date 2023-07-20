Helicopter fighting wildfire crashes in northwestern Alberta, Canada, killing its pilot

A tragic helicopter crash occurred in northwestern Alberta while the pilot was fighting a wildfire. The 41-year-old pilot, from Whitecourt, Alberta, lost his life when his Bell 205A-1 helicopter (owned and operated by Valhalla Helicopters) collided with the ground while delivering water to the fire.

The pilot was the sole person on board during the accident, which took place near Haig Lake, east of Manning in the Peace River region. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending an investigative team to the crash site to assess the incident.

This marks the third fatality among wildfire crews in Canada this year, highlighting the dangers faced by firefighting personnel during the country’s worst wildfire season in history.

The helicopter’s emergency locator transmitter signal was received at 18:15 from the crash site, located 80 kilometres east-northeast of Peace River.