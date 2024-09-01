Helicopter crashes into Douro River, four GNR officers dead, one missing

A tragic helicopter crash occurred on August 30, 2024, in the Douro River near Peso da Régua, Portugal, involving a GIPS (Protection and Relief Intervention Group) helicopter with six people on board.

The helicopter was participating in operations to combat the rural fire raging in Gestaçô, in Baião. The accident claimed the lives of four GNR officers. The Eurocopter AS 350 B3 Ecureuil helicopter with registration EC-LBV broke into two parts upon impact, and four bodies were recovered near the tail. The only survivor, the pilot, suffered minor injuries and was rescued by a vessel. He is currently recovering.

A national day of mourning has been declared by the President and Prime Minister, with searches for the remaining missing person to continue using drones.