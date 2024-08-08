Helicopter crash in Nepal kills all five onboard, including four Chinese nationals

A helicopter crash in the mountains northwest of Kathmandu, Nepal, claimed the lives of all five people on board. The victims included four Chinese nationals and the Nepali pilot.

The Eurocopter AS350B2 “Ecureuil” registered 9N-AJD, operated by Air Dynasty, lost contact with air traffic control just three minutes after departing from Kathmandu International Airport. The crash occurred in the forested Suryachaur area, near the town of Syaprubeshi.

This tragic incident follows a passenger plane crash in Nepal just two weeks earlier that killed 18 people.