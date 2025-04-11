Hawker 800XP private jet crashes at Fez Airport, Morocco and flips over

On 11 April, a private Hawker 800XP, registered CN-TKC and operated by Air Ocean Maroc was involved in a serious crash at Fez Airport. During landing at the airport, the aircraft skidded and flipped over at the end of the runway.

The flight originated from Marrakesh and carried three crew members, who sustained injuries. They were quickly transported to hospital.

An investigation into the mishap has been launched. The following images and footage appeared on social media platforms:

