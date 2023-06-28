Grumman Gulfstream II makes nose-gear-up landing at Mexico City Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
31

On June 27, a Grumman Gulfstream II (registered XC-LPY), operating for the Attorney General’s Office, made an emergency landing at Mexico City Airport, Mexico after the nose landing gear did not deploy. The flight carried six passengers and crew members, nobody got injured during the mishap. 

The aircraft had taken off from Monterrey Airport and was en route to Mexico City Airport when it experienced problems with the nose landing gear extension.

Emergency services awaited the aircraft while the pilots touched down on runway 04/22 of Mexico City airport and slowly lowered the nose.

