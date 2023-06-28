Grumman Gulfstream II makes nose-gear-up landing at Mexico City Airport

On June 27, a Grumman Gulfstream II (registered XC-LPY), operating for the Attorney General’s Office, made an emergency landing at Mexico City Airport, Mexico after the nose landing gear did not deploy. The flight carried six passengers and crew members, nobody got injured during the mishap.

The aircraft had taken off from Monterrey Airport and was en route to Mexico City Airport when it experienced problems with the nose landing gear extension.

Emergency services awaited the aircraft while the pilots touched down on runway 04/22 of Mexico City airport and slowly lowered the nose.

La tarde de hoy un @GulfstreamAero G-II de la @FGRMexico aterrizó de emergencia planeada en el @aifaaero luego de que en su vuelo Monterrey – @AICM_mx el tren de aterrizaje de nariz no se desplegó. La maniobra se desarrolló de manera destacada por los pilotos. ?? pic.twitter.com/92Zk2X950P — Aviation Mex (@Aviationmex) June 28, 2023

Update – Due to failure of the nose landing gear, the Gulfstream II Aircraft (XC-LPY) of the Attorney General's Office (FGR) made an emergency landing on runway 04-22 of the Felipe Ángeles Intl. Airport (AIFA) on April 27 with six on board, including passengers and crew. https://t.co/DDQsgUUWHR — FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 28, 2023