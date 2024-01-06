German actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters die in the crash of their small aeroplane in the Caribbean

German actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters Madita and Annick suffered a tragic death in the crash of a private plane, a Bellanca 17-30A Super Viking registered N4023B, off Bequia in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The American pilot, Robert Sachs, was also killed on impact. The plane headed to St. Lucia crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Port Elizabeth-Bequia Airport (BQU/TVSB). The crash site is being investigated by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. Preliminary information indicates the aircraft stalled after takeoff.

Oliver, known for roles in “Speed Racer,” “Saved by the Bell,” and “Cobra Alert,” was aboard the plane, which crashed shortly after takeoff near Little Nevis island. The bodies were recovered, an autopsy is ongoing, and an investigation has been initiated.

Oliver, 51, had a successful career in both German and Hollywood productions, including “Cobra Alert,” “Speed Racer,” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”