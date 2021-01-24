Four players from Palmas Futebol e Regatas, along with the club’s president and the pilot pass away in a plane crash in Brazil

On Sunday, 24 January, a private aircraft departed on a domestic trip between Tocatins and Goiânia, Brazil carrying the president, four football players of Palmas Futebol e Regatas, a Brazilian 4th division football team and the pilot. Shortly after take-off at Tocatins, the aircraft crashed leaving no survivors.

The Brazilian aviation authorities (Centro de Investigação e Prevenção de Acidentes Aeronáuticos) announced to launch an investigation into the crash.

The football club issued the following statement:

“Palmas Futebol e Regatas informs that, at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday 24th, there was a plane crash involving the club’s president Lucas Meira, when it was taking off for Goiânia, for the match between Vila Nova and Palmas on Monday 25th in the Copa Verde.

The plane in which Lucas was with the pilot Wagner and the athletes Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noé, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, took off and crashed at the end of the runway of the Aviation Association of Tocantins.

We regret to inform that there are no survivors. At this time of grief and consternation, the club asks for prayers for the families to whom it will provide the necessary support, and stresses that, at the appropriate time, it will communicate again“.

