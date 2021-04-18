Four people killed in an accident involving a small aircraft North of France

Bart Noëth
On 18 April, four people were killed in Saint-Pathus (Seine-et-Marne), France in an accident of a small passenger plane that had taken off from Beauvais (70 km from Paris). The Robin DR400 aircraft was found at approximately 14:00 (UTC +2) in a field 50 meters from a departmental road.

An investigation into the crash has been launched.

