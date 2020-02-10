Four people died in crash of Cessna Citation north of Atlanta, Georgia

Four people have been confirmed dead after a Cessna 501 Citation I/SP business jet registered N501RG crashed in Gordon County, Georgia, last Saturday, possibly amid snowy conditions.

The FAA issued a statement on Saturday around 14:00 EST saying that the plane disappeared from radar in the vicinity of Gordon/Cherokee county in Georgia at 10:10. It had left Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree, Georgia, at 09:49. The plane was en route to John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee.

The wreckage of the plane was discovered around noon Saturday in Gordon County by a civilian who had volunteered to help the County Sheriff’s Office in their search.

Three NTSB investigators arrived at the scene Sunday and plan to move the wreckage to a secure location. They are looking into the weather conditions of the flight, but the preliminary report states the plane had been flying in instrument meteorological conditions (IMC). There was no sign of fire before or after the crash.

An air traffic control transmission captured by LiveATC.net contains a radio call from “one romeo gulf” reporting problems with the left-hand attitude indicator. The autopilot was disconnected and the aircraft was then flown manually from the right-hand seat.

The Gordon County Deputy Coroner confirmed that four people, three men and one woman, had been on board. There were no survivors.