Four dead after collision of two ultralights in Spain

Four people have died in Moià, Barcelona, after two ultralights collided and crashed in a wooded area near the aerodrome’s landing strip. Both aircraft fell and caught fire.

The reason for the accident is unknown, and the Mossos (local police) Air Safety Technical Unit is investigating the cause. The identities of the victims have not been confirmed.

This incident is one of several similar accidents in Spain recently, with at least 40 deaths in the last decade. The last one occurred in December 2022 in Valladolid.