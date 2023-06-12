Four children who survived a plane crash found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Four children aged one to 13 have been found alive after surviving a plane crash in the Colombian jungle. The children had spent 40 days in the jungle after the plane they were traveling in crashed in the Amazon rainforest. Their mother, pilot, and co-pilot did not survive the crash.

A team of 200 people had been searching for the children, and their survival is seen as a testament to the indigenous people’s knowledge and relationship with nature. The children were found after soldiers and members of the indigenous community followed their trails and left survival kits and messages for them.

The children are in poor health and have been transported to Bogota for medical treatment.