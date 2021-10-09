Light sport aircraft makes emergency landing near Beernem, Belgium

Emergency services are reporting that a Diamond DA40D Diamond Star light aircraft registered OO-CDC made an emergency landing in a field near Beernem (Oedelem), Belgium.

The female pilot lost power from the engine during her training flight. The two occupants were uninjured upon landing.

The plane from the Ostend Air College had taken off from Ostend-Bruges airport and ran into problems around 14.40. It first landed in a beet field and then came to a stop in a cornfield.

09-10-21 15:08:48 0121552 Controle BR HP : SI VLIEGTUIG NEERGESTORT B: BEERNEM (OEDELEM) – FW000457645 " — CPA_Breda (@cpa_breda) October 9, 2021