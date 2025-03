On 26 March, a Sikorsky S-76 crashed in South Korea, killing the pilot. The helicopter was dispatched to fight wildfires in Uiseong County. An eyewitness reported seeing a yellow helicopter falling from the sky, prompting an emergency service deployment.

Firefighters continued to fight the forest fires which have been the worst in decades. Strong winds fuel the disaster, which already killed 24 people, displaced over 27,000 and destroyed a 1,300-year-old temple.