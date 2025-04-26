Famed stunt pilot Rob Holland dies in crash ahead of airshow

Celebrated stunt pilot Rob Holland, 50, died in a plane crash at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, on 24 April 2025, just days before he was set to perform at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads airshow.

Holland’s experimental MX Aircraft MXS-RH registered N530RH crashed during a routine landing attempt on runway 8 at Langley; no acrobatic manoeuvres were underway.

An acclaimed figure in aviation, Holland was a 12-time U.S. National Aerobatic Champion and five-time World Freestyle Aerobatic Champion, with a flying career spanning over 15,000 hours. Tributes described him as a “legend” and “great human being.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB, and the airshow will proceed in tribute to his legacy.