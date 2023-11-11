Experimental Lancair IV-P Propjet crash at Aero Country Airport: pressurization issues lead to runway overrun

A Charles Hayes experimentally built Lancair IV-P Propjet (registered N751HP) sustained substantial damage when it was involved in an accident at Aero Country Airport (T31), McKinney, Texas, United States. The two occupants onboard the aircraft and one person inside a car sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the aircraft experienced pressurization problems shortly after reaching FL250. A rapid descent was conducted, and the airplane continued towards its destination. One go-around was conducted before the airplane landed on runway 17. It overrun the runway, and struck an occupied moving car on the road.

That’s gonna leave a mark, ouch! ? T31 airport in Mc Kinney, Texas today

Source: ASN Wikibase Occurrence # 347796 (Aviation Safety Network)