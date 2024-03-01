Emergency-landed helicopter towed ashore at Narsaq, Greenland, after distress signal – Investigation underway

A Bell 206L-4 Long Ranger IV helicopter registered OY-HIO that made an emergency landing on 28 February near Narsaq has been successfully towed ashore at the port of Narsaq after sending out a distress signal.

The pilot of the helicopter, owned by Sermeq Helicopters, activated the emergency floats after a technical malfunction and made a forced landing on a beach of the Skovfjord, 13km southeast of Narsaq, Kujalleq. He was not injured and was rescued by a Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopter of Air Greenland and airlifted to a hospital in Qaqortoq out of precaution. The helicopter received substantial damage.

An investigation, involving police interrogations and the Accident Commission, is underway to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.