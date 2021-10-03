Eight people perish in private jet crash near Milan, Italy

On 3 October, a Pilatus PC-12/47E private jet (registered YR-PDV) which took off from the airport of Milan Linate, Italy destination Sardinia crashed into a building in San Donato Milanese, a community close to Milan.

After the crash, the aircraft, the building and several nearby cars caught fire. Firefighting services rushed to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

According to information on social media, the aircraft carried one pilot and seven passengers who perished from the impact.

The reason for the crash is currently unknown. Following videos and images appeared on social media:

Fiamme alte e una colonna di fumo nella zona della metropolitana a San Donato, nella zona sud-est di Milano. Secondo i testimoni, sarebbe caduto un piccolo aereo. #SanDonato pic.twitter.com/nB0vGgVMvO — Rassegnally (@rassegnally) October 3, 2021

Small plane crashes in San Donato Milanese, crashing into a structure under construction near the subway pic.twitter.com/j2Wt209Gw7 — World News (@ne23614114) October 3, 2021

raga sto tremando, non avete idea, stavo aspettando il pullman a san donato (milano) per tornare a roma e si è tipo schiantato un aereo (?) davanti a noi, un botto assurdo, che paura pic.twitter.com/UgHzg4JeNY — edoardo 🧚🏻‍♀️💅🏼💞✨🏳️‍🌈 (@edoardotwitta) October 3, 2021