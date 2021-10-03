Eight people perish in private jet crash near Milan, Italy

Bart Noëth
On 3 October, a Pilatus PC-12/47E private jet (registered YR-PDV) which took off from the airport of Milan Linate, Italy destination Sardinia crashed into a building in San Donato Milanese, a community close to Milan. 

After the crash, the aircraft, the building and several nearby cars caught fire. Firefighting services rushed to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

According to information on social media, the aircraft carried one pilot and seven passengers who perished from the impact.

The reason for the crash is currently unknown. Following videos and images appeared on social media:

 

