Eight people feared dead after collision between two planes in Idaho (US)

Two people have died and six other people may be missing after two planes collided with each other and then crashed into Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho, around 14:20 Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Both planes have been located and are in 127 feet of water. Two bodies had been recovered from the planes.

The sheriff’s office said initial reports suggest there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes, but that is still being verified. Investigators do not believe there are any survivors in the crash. The cause of the collision is still unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will be investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said one of the aircraft involved was a Cessna 206. They don’t yet know the make and model of the other aircraft.